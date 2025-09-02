Maryland man accused of shooting his partner arrested in Texas

Luis Antonio Quintanilla is charged in the shooting of his 35-year-old partner, Maritza Ferman Sorto in what police said was a domestic-related homicide.

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man, accused of shooting and killing his partner on Sunday, was arrested in Texas on Monday.

Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, is charged in the shooting of his 35-year-old partner, Maritza Ferman Sorto, during the predawn hours of Sunday, in what police said was a domestic-related homicide.

Montgomery County Police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Centerway Road in Gaithersburg for a report of a shooting around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived at the residence police said they shared, officers found Sorto outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene.

Detectives investigated and determined that Quintanilla “was responsible for Sorto’s death,” and they obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

On Monday, Quintanilla was arrested in Irving, Texas, a town west of Dallas, after being reported by people who knew he had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

He is being held in Texas while awaiting extradition to Maryland.

A map of where the shooting took place is below.

