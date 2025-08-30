On Saturday, clients headed to the Walnut Hill Barber Shop to get one last haircut — and one last hug — before the nearly 60-year-old business turned the lights off for the last time.

From left: Hong Tran, Julie Nguyen, and Kim Le, longtime stylists at Walnut Hill Barber Shop in Gaithersburg, Maryland.(WTOP/ Jimmy Alexander) From left: Hong Tran, Julie Nguyen, and Kim Le, longtime stylists at Walnut Hill Barber Shop in Gaithersburg, Maryland.(WTOP/ Jimmy Alexander) For generations, people around Montgomery County, Maryland, have been getting their haircuts at the Walnut Hill Barber Shop in Gaithersburg.

WTOP was on the scene as people like longtime Magruder High School basketball coach Dan Harwood stopped by to give his thanks.

Harwood said he has been getting his hair cut at this barbershop for 38 years, only pausing during the pandemic when he had to cut his own hair at home.

“When I first started coming here, my older son — who’s now 39 — was one,” said Harwood. “I brought him here for his first haircut.”

Another customer who stopped by was Frank Jenkins.

“I started coming here in eighth grade,” said Jenkins. “It was probably around 1968.”

Jenkins, who brought his daughter and two sons here for their first haircuts, said when he heard the shop was closing, his first thought was, “Oh, no.”

Inside Walnut Hill Barber Shop, with scissors, clippers and blow dryers in their hands, are three women who have dedicated a combined total of 108 years to the business.

The rookie is 57-year-old Julie Nguyen, who started cutting hair here when she was in her late 20s. To most people, 31 years sounds like it’s a long time to work anywhere, but it’s not as long as Kim Le, who has 34 years under her Walnut Hill barber smock.

Then, there is Hong Tran; she told WTOP that when she first started 43 years ago, there were five male barbers — and she was the only woman.

“I learned how to survive, and became the queen of a barbershop,” said Tran while laughing.

Tran said she gave kids their first haircuts, and watched as they grew up and started families of their own. Then, they’d bring their own children in so she could give them their first haircuts, too.

Just because the lights are being cut off at Walnut Hill Barber Shop does not mean the three stylists are done with cutting hair. Tran’s sister invited them to work at her business, Ann’s Barber Shop in Potomac.

While it was bittersweet, the three ladies all had big smiles, homemade food for their clients, and gratitude to those who have made them feel like part of the family.

The barbershop is being replaced by a nail salon, Le told WTOP.

