Montgomery County Fire officials urge residents to fill out a ‘file of life’

Montgomery County Fire officials are urging the public to prepare a "file of life" folder as a means to help first responders provide more accurate care during emergencies.

Whenever firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service check homes for smoke detectors, they also offer another potentially lifesaving tool — the "file of life."

The “file of life” is a folder with a magnetic strip on the back that can be hung on the family refrigerator. Inside are forms that can be filled out to provide residents’ medical information, from existing health conditions to allergies.

The comprehensive health document allows emergency personnel to quickly respond to someone’s needs if they’re incapacitated or can’t speak.

David Pazos, assistant chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, explained, “It’s useful for anybody in the home” who may be unable to speak to first responders when help is needed.

The department is urging residents to make sure they get one for their home and fill it out so the information is readily available in the event of an emergency situation.

Pazos explained first responders are trained to look on the refrigerator for the files whenever they’re called to a home where someone is ill or injured.

Montgomery County residents can get a “file of life” by calling 311, Pazos said, “and within a certain few days, they’ll have one delivered to your home.”

