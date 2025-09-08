Hearing to focus on Catherine Hoggle’s competency to stand trial in 2014 disappearance of her two children

A judge will hear arguments on Monday whether Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial for murder in the 2014 disappearance of her two young children.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge will hear arguments Monday afternoon on whether Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial for murder in the 2014 disappearance of her two young children.

Last month, Hoggle was reindicted for two counts of murder in connection to the disappearance of 2-year-old Jacob, and 3-year-old Sarah, who were last seen with their mother 11 years ago, according to police and prosecutors.

The original indictments against Hoggle were dismissed in 2022 because Maryland law says a person charged with a felony can only be held five years if they remain incompetent to stand trial.

In an Aug. 5 bond hearing, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy described previously undisclosed evidence that came from a 2014 group-therapy session Hoggle attended with Troy Turner, the father of the missing children.

“At that point in time, she made a comment to a woman that was in those therapy sessions with her that she had strangled her children,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also described a drawing he said Hoggle made in response to a prompt about eliminating stressors from your life: It showed children being thrown into a trash can.

However, in a motion filed Friday, David Felsen, Hoggle’s lawyer, said prosecutors haven’t developed or provided the defense with any new evidence, and argued the judge should dismiss the indictment, saying the state had already maxed-out its time to restore Hoggle’s competency.

Findings of sealed competency evaluation to be discussed In the Aug. 5 bond hearing, Judge Jeannie Cho ruled Hoggle was a flight risk, and ordered her held without bond. In addition, a new competency evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health was ordered. Court records show prosecutors and the defense received the findings on Thursday, which were sealed. Prosecutors have said Hoggle’s mental health has improved greatly recently to the point that discharge documents from Clifton T. Perkins hospital showed she is no longer symptomatic or delusional, leading to her release to a halfway house. After receiving the most recent evaluation, in a motion to modify bond, Felsen suggested the evaluator still believes Hoggle is incompetent to assist in her own defense. Regardless of the doctor’s opinion, after discussions of the findings in open court, the judge will ultimately decide whether Hoggle is competent to stand trial.

