Judge to rule whether Catherine Hoggle can stand trial for missing children

A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge will hear evidence and arguments Thursday that could determine whether Catherine Hoggle will ever stand trial in the 2014 disappearance of her two young children, Sarah and Jacob.

Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to stand trial by Dec. 1, her murder charges must be dropped, and she would likely be held under a civil confinement.

With a long history of mental health issues before her arrest, she was first found incompetent to stand trial in January 2015. Every evaluation since then has found her dangerous and unable to assist in her own defense, but until 2020, doctors held open the possibility that Hoggle could be restored to competency.

In Maryland, felony charges must be dismissed if a defendant remains incompetent for five years. Hoggle was first found incompetent to stand trial for the murder charges on Dec. 1, 2017.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan had scheduled the Thursday and Friday competency hearing. However, court records show Judge James Bonifant will preside on Thursday.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy has asked that the judge question Hoggle to determine whether she is competent to stand trial.

McCarthy has also challenged the competency of doctors at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital, the state psychiatric hospital, where Hoggle has been housed, treated and evaluated. McCarthy wants to test the conclusions of the doctors, who repeatedly found her restorable, before concluding in a Feb. 14, 2020, report that she was no longer restorable.

It’s not clear whether prosecutors intend to call witnesses to the stand Thursday.

Although judges typically rely heavily on doctors’ conclusions, the judge, rather than the doctor, makes the determination whether a defendant is competent to stand trial.

In a prehearing memorandum, defense attorney David Felsen said the record has been clear: “At every hearing, the court has taken evidence, accepted the reports from all the medical professionals, and made the judicial determination of Ms. Hoggle’s incompetency.”

Felsen said the judge must be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, based upon evidence in the record, that his client is able to assist in her own defense.

“The only evidence demonstrates that Ms. Hoggle is not competent to stand trial and that she is not restorable to competency. The arguments of counsel are not evidence,” writes Felsen.

“There is no dispute between competent experts. There is no equivocal evidence. There is no question regarding previous determinations of incompetency. Ms. Hoggle is and remains incompetent to stand trial,” Felsen concluded.

Earlier this month, Sarah and Jacob’s father, Troy Turner, said he was “cautiously optimistic,” that Hoggle will be found competent to stand trial.

Turner said it would be “reprehensible,” if the charges against Hoggle are dropped, and she is held civilly.

“It’s the absolute worst outcome,” said Turner. “She took my kids’ lives, then she’s never [been] held accountable, and then she’s allowed to continue to be a danger to my family.”

Turner and Hoggle have another child, in addition to Sarah and Jacob.

While Hoggle would likely be held civilly, Turner has expressed concern she would pose an ongoing danger, if not held in a secure facility under criminal confinement.