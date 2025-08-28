Montgomery County watching for ripple effects from DC law enforcement surge

A law enforcement surge in D.C. has led to the clearing of homeless encampments and an alleged reduction in crime, but it is also raising concerns in neighboring communities.

A law enforcement surge in D.C. has led to the clearing of homeless encampments and an alleged reduction in crime, but it is also raising concerns in neighboring communities, including Montgomery County, Maryland, about possible spikes in crime and homelessness as a result.

“All of our district commands are aware to keep an eye out for any changes,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada said.

Yamada said unlike other situations, of which he has experience or can call on someone who has, this federal intervention in D.C. is new and “historic.”

“Everyone is sort of learning on the fly,” Yamada told WTOP.

Yamada said there has been a slight uptick in people requesting services, such as housing, and they are working to get those individuals support. He said the department is working with Health and Human Services to detect any changes in homeless populations.

The chief said he has also been in close contact with D.C. police leadership to understand their approach. This includes conversations with Chief Pamela Smith and her deputies.

“To figure out, what exactly are you doing? Are you providing further assistance? Are you just pushing the problem somewhere else?” Yamada said.

County Executive Marc Elrich said, in speaking with other counties that border D.C., including Arlington County, there hasn’t been a dramatic spike in homelessness.

“So far, it’s managed. So far, D.C. is taking responsibility for it. We’ve only seen a couple of people,” Elrich said.

When it comes to crime, Yamada said there has not been a spike, which he said they are “pretty happy” about.

“I don’t want to jinx us, but we’re not seeing some of the things we were afraid we might see,” he said.

Elrich said he doesn’t believe the county will see a spike in crimes being committed because of the actions the federal government is taking in D.C.

“To be blunt, I mean a lot of the crime in D.C., particularly the violent stuff, it’s people who know people. So, they don’t know people out here. This is internal to the communities. And so, a lot of that doesn’t translate to taking it someplace else,” Elrich said.

He also believes Montgomery County’s tough stance on prosecution acts as a deterrent.

“I don’t think we’re easy prey. I mean, we prosecute,” he said. “We’re serious about prosecuting.”

