Yala Greek Ice Cream brings unique new flavor to this DC neighborhood

The first ever authentic Greek ice cream shop (in the entire country) is opening its doors in D.C. this Sunday, and we got a chance to taste test before the general public.

Coming to Georgetown on National Ice Cream Day, Yala Greek Ice Cream promises the very best of Mediterranean flavor, boasting ingredients sourced from Greece — and other places overseas — to create a unique culinary and cultural experience.

But this isn’t just a place to get a sweet treat and cool off this summer.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re going behind the scenes at Yala, to learn more about how spreading joy through ice cream is an homage to cultural legacy.

