Ferris wheels, funnel cakes and farm animals at the Montgomery County Fair

From animal shows to bumper cars, locals have a variety of options at this year's Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, which runs until Aug. 16.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair was created in a meeting during the winter of 1945 as a place for kids in 4-H Club and the FFA to show their animals and compete, and that lives on today at the 76th annual event in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

When you add Ferris wheels and funnel cake along with farm animals, you understand why people across the D.C. region call the fair the nine best days of the summer.

This year’s theme is “Make a Bee-Line to the Fair,” and will run every day until Aug. 16.

There are nearly 40 rides at this year’s fair. Attendees will have access to everything from the classic carousel and bumper cars, to the adventure rides that go high in the air and you can see from miles away — all with names like Himalaya, Colossus and Genesis.

Families headed out to the fair on Friday to take advantage of the beautiful day, and the short lines.

Nicole Retterer brought along family members, including her seven-year-old son Henry. The Rockville mom said they attended last year’s festivities and had such a good time they planned on coming back one more time. Retterer and her son Ben rode the Genesis twice.

Ben told WTOP he was a brave seven-year-old.

There’s a lot of action taking place at the Grandstand this year, and those events include an additional charge of outside-the-fair ticket. It’s $18 at the gate, or $16.95 online. Kids under two get in free.

Fans of monster trucks, make sure you don’t miss one of their two appearances at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 14. Both start at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Eye Rodeo rides in on Friday Aug.15 at 7:30 p.m., as well as the following night at the same time. The Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby makes its first appearance at the Montgomery County Fair.

Animal lovers, you are in luck. Along with sheep, goats, horses, rabbits and dogs, various shows, which are affiliated with the 4-H Club, will be made available.

On Friday, Olivia Scuderi, of Fox Hollow Farm, was at the fair getting her sheep ready for Thursday’s Sheep show.

The 22-year-old said she’s been coming to the Montgomery County Fair with her parents since she could walk. Scuderi pointed out that her sheep, Lilo, is not being sold but will be coming back to the farm to be a mom.

One attraction that brings smiles to both the young and old is back this year: pig races.

There were tons of people cheering for the pigs on Friday. Ryan Howell, who serves as the race’s master of ceremonies, said no matter where he travels to in the U.S., everyone loves pig races.

If you wonder how they motivate the pigs that weigh between 60 pounds and 300 pounds to race, Howell said he gives them cookies, because they love sweets.

What type of cookies do pigs get? Howell said animal crackers, but he promised he takes out all the piggy crackers.

Other attractions attendees might catch at this year’s fair include a psychic, a mechanical bull that one can ride, and the barbershop harmony group, Harmony Express, from nearby Germantown.

