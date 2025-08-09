Live Radio
Get ready for rides, funnel cakes, amusements during the 2025 fair season in the DC area

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 9, 2025, 10:07 AM

Late summer and early fall mean it’s fair season in the D.C. area. So break out your boots and prepare your appetite for deep-fried cuisine.

Here’s what to know about all the region’s fairs and festivals.

Statewide celebrations

State Fair of Virginia

  • When: Sept. 26 to Oct. 5
  • Where: The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia
  • What’s happening: Enjoy performances from Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone; Tyler Braden; Chapel Hart; Quiet Riot; and Drew Baldridge, among other artists. There’s also plenty of fair fun to be had, with events such as a giant vegetable weigh-off, a petting zoo, a chainsaw auction and magic show. Full details are on the fair’s website.

Maryland State Fair

  • When: Aug. 21-24, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, Sept. 4-7
  • Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland
  • What’s happening: There will be performances from Maddox Batson and Marshall Tucker Band. Attractions include horse and pig racing, glass blowing and a rodeo. The full schedule is on the fair’s website.

Maryland’s county fairs

Prince George’s County Fair

Montgomery County Fair

  • When: Through Aug. 16
  • Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland
  • What’s happening: A rodeo on Aug. 15 and demolition derby on Aug. 16. There’s other fun to be had with chainsaw carving, a stilt walker and a hypnotist. More information is on the fair’s website.

Anne Arundel County Fair

  • When: Sept. 10-14
  • Where: Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Maryland
  • What’s happening: Tractor pulls, pie-eating contest, concerts and more. Find all the information in this year’s fair catalog.

Charles County Fair

  • When: Sept. 11-14
  • Where: Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata, Maryland
  • What’s happening: It’s the 101st Charles County Fair and this year’s event features livestock shows of all kinds, along with eating contests, lawn mower racing and horse pulling. A full schedule of events is available online.

The Great Frederick Fair

  • When: Sept. 12-20
  • Where: The Frederick Fairgrounds in Frederick, Maryland
  • What’s happening: T.I. performs Sept. 13; The Commodores with The Village People hit the stage Sept. 14; and Travit Tritt on Sept. 19. Of course, there’s the usual fair fun with endless thrills! More information is online.

Virginia’s county fairs

Arlington County Fair

  • When: Aug. 13-17
  • Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, Virginia
  • What’s happening: Catch a slew of live music performances. There’s also a baked goods contest, bingo, a night market and arts and crafts for the family. A full schedule of events is online.

Prince William County Fair

Stafford County Fair

  • When: Oct. 9-12
  • Where: University of Mary Washington campus in Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • What’s happening: The Stafford County Fair welcomes visitors with carnival rides, a petting zoo and pony rides, along with sheriff displays and demonstrations. A full schedule of events is online.

