Get ready for rides, funnel cakes, amusements during the 2025 fair season in the DC area

Late summer and early fall mean it’s fair season in the D.C. area. So break out your boots and prepare your appetite for deep-fried cuisine.

Here’s what to know about all the region’s fairs and festivals.

Statewide celebrations

State Fair of Virginia

When: Sept. 26 to Oct. 5

Where: The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia

What’s happening: Enjoy performances from Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone; Tyler Braden; Chapel Hart; Quiet Riot; and Drew Baldridge, among other artists. There’s also plenty of fair fun to be had, with events such as a giant vegetable weigh-off, a petting zoo, a chainsaw auction and magic show. Full details are on the fair’s website.

Maryland State Fair

When: Aug. 21-24, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, Sept. 4-7

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland

What’s happening: There will be performances from Maddox Batson and Marshall Tucker Band. Attractions include horse and pig racing, glass blowing and a rodeo. The full schedule is on the fair’s website.

Maryland’s county fairs

Prince George’s County Fair

When: Sept. 4-7

Where: Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro

What’s happening: Livestock and crafts; 4-H; and a beautiful baby contest. Visit the Prince George’s County Fair website.

Montgomery County Fair

When: Through Aug. 16

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland

What’s happening: A rodeo on Aug. 15 and demolition derby on Aug. 16. There’s other fun to be had with chainsaw carving, a stilt walker and a hypnotist. More information is on the fair’s website.

Anne Arundel County Fair

When: Sept. 10-14

Where: Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Maryland

What’s happening: Tractor pulls, pie-eating contest, concerts and more. Find all the information in this year’s fair catalog.

Charles County Fair

When: Sept. 11-14

Where: Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata, Maryland

What’s happening: It’s the 101st Charles County Fair and this year’s event features livestock shows of all kinds, along with eating contests, lawn mower racing and horse pulling. A full schedule of events is available online.

The Great Frederick Fair

When: Sept. 12-20

Where: The Frederick Fairgrounds in Frederick, Maryland

What’s happening: T.I. performs Sept. 13; The Commodores with The Village People hit the stage Sept. 14; and Travit Tritt on Sept. 19. Of course, there’s the usual fair fun with endless thrills! More information is online.

Virginia’s county fairs

Arlington County Fair

When: Aug. 13-17

Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, Virginia

What’s happening: Catch a slew of live music performances. There’s also a baked goods contest, bingo, a night market and arts and crafts for the family. A full schedule of events is online.

Prince William County Fair

When: Through Aug. 16

Where: Prince William County in Manassas, Virginia

What’s happening: Pageants, motorsports, competitions and music. More information on events is available online.

Stafford County Fair

When: Oct. 9-12

Where: University of Mary Washington campus in Fredericksburg, Virginia

What’s happening: The Stafford County Fair welcomes visitors with carnival rides, a petting zoo and pony rides, along with sheriff displays and demonstrations. A full schedule of events is online.

