Charity founded by kids in Potomac hopes to make swimming more accessible and safer

Two teenage brothers from Maryland founded Waves4Change, which collects new and unused swim gear and hands it out to young swimmers in need of good gear, especially pricey tech suits.

A Potomac, Maryland, organization founded by kids is making a splash — quite literally — as they work to make competitive swimming more accessible for all kids.

In 2024, Maximus Devinney, 17, was lent a tech suit, which are worn by competitors during swim meets. It was this kind gesture that stepped up his game, allowing him to swim much faster than before.

“Just this simple act of kindness really inspired me, really pushed me forward, and I ended up dropping three seconds from my best time,” Maximus said.

Not only did it improve his abilities in the pool, but it also helped him realize there is a barrier for kids who may want to swim in meets but don’t have the money to buy swimsuits — which last for only a handful of meets but retail for hundreds of dollars.

Maximus’ younger brother, Jay Cole Devinney, 14, also has a passion for swimming. The two brothers started adding up how much gear can cost a family, and quickly realized the sport they love offers a financial hurdle for many kids.

“My parents are able to buy me all this expensive swim equipment, like fins, swimsuits, goggles, caps, and I realized that not everyone has that,” Jay Cole said. “I’ve raced people who don’t have the same level of equipment as a lot of these high level swimmers do.”

Together, they founded Waves4Change, which collects new and unused swim gear and hands it out to young swimmers in need of good gear, especially the pricey tech suits.

“They last for a very short period of time, but they’re still usable in the sense that you can still wear them, and you can still swim fast, and you can still be a better swimmer, whether they’re old or not,” Maximus said.

“It just happens to be that after several races, people stop wearing these tech suits and just stash it in their closet, never to be seen again.”

They began urging people to donate those retired suits along with other gear, because their goal wasn’t only helping to equip the world’s next competitive swimmers, but also about being safe in the water.

Natalie Sidawy, 16, goes to school with the Devinney brothers at Winston Churchill High and serves as Waves4Change’s chief operating officer.

She said water safety is especially important to her, ever since her family was struck by a tragedy involving swimming.

“My cousin’s son accidentally drowned at the age of three, so obviously that hit hard to us. I want to help out in honor of him and help other people and help prevent that,” Sidawy said.

The group also collects basic swim gear that children may need to learn how to swim, such as paddles, fins and kick boards.

“It’s just really expensive to get a lot of the good stuff that you really need to learn how to swim,” Jay Cole said.

The trio has done a lot in their first year, collecting $108,000 worth of donations with a goal of $200,000 by this Christmas.

Sidawy said it’s a rewarding experience seeing what they’re bringing to those they donate to, and to those who donate.

“People can realize that they can make a big difference by donating just one pair of goggles, one piece of swimwear, so that people can get excited to get into the water and start their swim journey,” Sidawy said.

Three corporate sponsors have signed on to help, but much of the impact also comes from those who add supplies to baskets set up at area pools, including Country Glen Swim & Tennis Club.

Maximus said last week they handed out gear in Baltimore, and the act of outfitting the kids who came up to their table was gratifying.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces as we handed out gear to them. These kids have never even seen a kickboard; they don’t know what a kickboard is. They’ve never tried on a suit for themselves. This is the first time they’ve come into contact with swim gear,” Maximus said.

The group hopes to grow into an organization that helps children all across the nation.

“I really think that this could turn into something really big. We could help a lot of people out, and that’s what I want to do,” Jay Cole said.

For those who want to donate gear, or those who may need gear, the group encourages them to reach out.

