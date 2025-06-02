2 hospitalized after tanker rolls over in crash with car on River Road in Potomac

Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a fire tanker rolled over in a crash with a car on River Road in Potomac, Maryland.

It happened around 8 p.m., as the fire tanker and was responding to a truck fire on the outer loop.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said both the driver of the car and the fire tanker were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tanker was released Sunday morning and is at home recovering.

ICYMI ~8p (5/31) 9500blk River Rd Btwn Persimmon Tree Rd & Newbridge Dr., Potomac, collision, civilian vehicle & @mcfrs W730, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported two (2) Pri2 trauma patients, 1 civilian & 1 MCFRS, both NLTI, some lanes blocked, PD investigating & directing traffic pic.twitter.com/RH1I16DeZt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 1, 2025

Montgomery County police are handling the investigation into the crash, which is still ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

