2 hospitalized after tanker rolls over in crash with car on River Road in Potomac

Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

June 1, 2025, 3:15 PM

Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a fire tanker rolled over in a crash with a car on River Road in Potomac, Maryland.

It happened around 8 p.m., as the fire tanker and was responding to a truck fire on the outer loop.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said both the driver of the car and the fire tanker were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tanker was released Sunday morning and is at home recovering.

Montgomery County police are handling the investigation into the crash, which is still ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Map of area of crash involving fire tanker in Potomac
(Courtesy Google Maps)

