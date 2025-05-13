Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the murder of 19-year-old Keon Jones.

Judge Cheryl McCally sentenced 22-year-old Kyler Mcroy to life in prison, suspending all but 30 years to serve and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to a news release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Jones was found near Cinnamon Drive and Poppy Seed Lane in Gaithersburg, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Mcroy was later identified as one of the people in the suspect vehicle, according to the attorney’s office.

When Mcroy was arrested, Montgomery County police discovered a ghost gun with a 25-round capacity magazine located in the bedroom of his family home.

Mcroy pleaded guilty June 11, 2024, to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and to first-degree assault.

On the same day in court last June, Mcroy pleaded guilty to a charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in a separate shooting. That shooting happened a month after the homicide, on March 27, 2022, in the 9000 block of Forest View Place in Gaithersburg.

Judge McCally also recommended that while in prison, Mcroy be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offender program. According to the Maryland Department of Corrections, the program is to “ensure public safety through the psychotherapeutic treatment of individuals who demonstrated persistent antisocial and criminal behavior.”

