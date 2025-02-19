30-year prison sentence for Silver Spring man convicted of murder in suspected drug deal

A Maryland man will spend 30 years in prison after what police say was a drug deal shooting at a Silver Spring park.

Javier Reyes, 23, of Silver Spring, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 20 years suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release, after he was found guilty in the shooting death of Walter Woods, 20, of Takoma Park.

Court records show Reyes and Woods met on March 7, 2023, in a park near the Avery Park Apartment Homes on Hampshire Green Lane, in what police later determined was a drug deal.

A witness heard gunshots and called the police. Officers found Woods unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Reyes was originally charged in 2023 and found guilty last December.

