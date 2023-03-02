2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in Silver Spring shooting

Brian Gaitan-Sanchez, 20, of Bladensburg, and Javier Reyes, 21, of Silver Spring, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Walter Woods, of Takoma Park.

Two Maryland men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month which left a 20-year-old dead.

Brian Gaitan-Sanchez, 20, of Bladensburg, and Javier Reyes, 21, of Silver Spring, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Walter Woods, of Takoma Park.

In a news release, police said on March 7, at around 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Woods with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later dead.

Police said they identified Gaitan-Sanchez and Reyes as the suspects and obtained a search and seizure warrant.

Police arrested both men on Tuesday.

They are being held without bond at the Montgomery County’s Central Processing Unit.