Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man hospitalized with life-threatening…

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Gaithersburg house fire

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 16, 2025, 9:36 AM

House on fire
Firefighters respond to a fire on Oak Avenue in Gaithersburg early Sunday. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Pete Piringer
Smoke is seen coming from a home on Oak Avenue early Sunday. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Pete Piringer
A man was transported with critical life-threatening injuries following a house fire on Oak Avenue in Gaithersburg. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Courtesy Pete Piringer
(1/3)
House on fire

More than 50 firefighters responded to a house on fire in the unit block of Oak Avenue in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Sunday.

A man was rescued and transported from the single-story family home with “critical life-threatening injuries,” according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County’s fire and rescue service.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the first floor kitchen around a baseboard heater that ignited “other nearby combustibles,” Piringer said.

There was “no smoke alarm evident,” in the home, he said.

The fire caused about $400,000 in damage to the home, according to Piringer.

See a map of the location of the fire below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up