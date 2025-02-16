Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Gaithersburg house fire

More than 50 firefighters responded to a house on fire in the unit block of Oak Avenue in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Sunday.
A man was rescued and transported from the single-story family home with “critical life-threatening injuries,” according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County’s fire and rescue service.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the first floor kitchen around a baseboard heater that ignited “other nearby combustibles,” Piringer said.
There was “no smoke alarm evident,” in the home, he said.
The fire caused about $400,000 in damage to the home, according to Piringer.
See a map of the location of the fire below.
