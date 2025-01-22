Suspect in Rockville double homicide drove away, sitting on dead victim, police say

A 25-year-old Montgomery County, Maryland man charged with two counts of murder drove from the shooting scene with one of the dead victims beneath him, according to charging documents.

During a Tuesday hearing, Kaloyan Stoev, who recently lived in Derwood, was ordered held without bond, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in a violent crime, in the deaths of 26-year-old Marcell Hebron and 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin.

According to a police affidavit, Hebron was found by police shortly after 3 a.m. Friday in a vehicle at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard.

Marroquin’s body was discovered four hours later, when police responded to the report of a dead body in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn Hotel at 2 Research Court.

Surveillance video from the hotel appears to show Stoev running toward the hotel from the area where Hebron was discovered. According to police, a hotel employee had seen Stoev earlier with a gun.

When Stoev returned to the hotel, he was arrested.

According to the police document, Stoev told detectives he’d made plans to buy two ounces of marijuana from Hebron, who he had known for a dozen years.

Stoev said when he got into the back seat of Hebron’s car, armed with a ghost gun, there was a woman — later identified as Marroquin — sitting in the passenger seat.

He told police Hebron pulled a gun from his waistband, which resulted in Stoev firing at Hebron.

According to Stoev, as he was getting out of the car he saw Marroquin retrieving a gun from the glove box and fired several times, seeing her fall in the parking lot.

“Stoev then entered the driver’s seat of Hebron’s vehicle, sitting on top of Hebron (who he believed to be dead), as he drove the vehicle from the parking lot,” according to the statement of probable cause.

Stoev told police he “had planned to hide the vehicle in a wooded area,” but it stopped working shortly after he began driving, and he chose to abandon it at the intersection.

District Court Judge Patrick Mays ordered Stoev held without bond until a scheduled preliminary hearing Feb. 14.

