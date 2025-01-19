Montgomery Co. police release names of woman, man killed in double homicide

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a suspect in a double homicide and released the names of a man and woman who were killed Friday.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a suspect in a double homicide and released the names of a man and woman who were killed Friday.

Marcell Jordan Hebron, 26, of Rockville, was found around 3:15 a.m. in a BMW with bullet holes on the outside of the vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard.

Leilani Marroquin, 27, also of Rockville, was found at 7:40 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds and shell casings in a parking lot at Research Court, according to Montgomery County police.

Both Hebron and Marroquin were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said it was determined the two homicides were connected and they charged Kaloyan Dimov Stoev, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder and other handgun-related charges.

He was arrested in Rockville around noon Friday “in possession of two firearms” and is being held without bond, police said.

The bodies were transported to the medical examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.