1 dead, another injured after Montgomery Co. house fire

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a fire tore through a Kensington, Maryland, home Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to a house in the area of Aurora Drive and Stillwater Avenue around 4 p.m., according to the department’s Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

A woman had managed to escape from the house, Piringer said, but told firefighters that another person was still inside.

“That person was found by firefighters a few minutes later, unconscious,” Piringer said.

First responders were able to remove the man from the home, but he later died from his injuries.

Several pets were rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. There were no working smoke alarms in the home, officials said.