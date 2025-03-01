World’s largest mermaid convention swims to Silver Spring

Folks from all ages and from as far away as South America are in Silver Spring, Maryland, for MerMagic Con, the world’s largest mermaid convention.

Men, women, boys and girls from all ages and from as far away as South America are in Silver Spring, Maryland, for MerMagic Con.

It’s the world’s largest mermaid convention.

Up to a 1,000 people are expected to attend, including 600 mermaids.

WTOP spoke to MerMagic Con founder Morgana Alba about her creation.

A professional mermaid and merman were also along for a dip, as well as an elementary schoolteacher who’s recently come out of her shell.

