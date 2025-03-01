Live Radio
World’s largest mermaid convention swims to Silver Spring

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

March 1, 2025, 4:24 AM

Men, women, boys and girls from all ages and from as far away as South America are in Silver Spring, Maryland, for MerMagic Con.

It’s the world’s largest mermaid convention.

Up to a 1,000 people are expected to attend, including 600 mermaids.

WTOP spoke to MerMagic Con founder Morgana Alba about her creation.

A professional mermaid and merman were also along for a dip, as well as an elementary schoolteacher who’s recently come out of her shell.

