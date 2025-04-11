‘Last attempt’: Montgomery County makes $3M bid to break stalemate over Whites’ Ferry service

The ferry that ran between Montgomery and Loudon counties used to carry up to 800 vehicles a day across the Potomac River. On the weekends, that number could grow to 1,000.

But that stopped in December 2020, when the owner of the ferry and the property owner on the Virginia side couldn’t come to an agreement over landing rights.

Now, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has contacted both parties to offer this: $3 million as a financial incentive to get the ferry running again.

It’s not the first time outside entities have tried to get Libby Devlin, of Rockland Farm LLC in Virginia, and Chuck Kuhn, of Potomac Crossing LLC, to come together to reopen the ferry.

But Link Hoewing, chair of the Fair Access Committee for the Western County in Poolesville, Maryland, told WTOP, “This is the most generous by a long shot that the county has offered,” and for that reason, he’s hopeful that will “make a difference” in kick-starting fresh discussions about the future of the ferry.

“I implore you to look past the fraught history of this disagreement and take action to restore this vital service,” Elrich wrote in a letter to Kuhn and Devlin.

Hoewing said he does think people, especially on the Poolesville side where White’s Ferry is, appreciated the convenience of the ferry, which cut the travel time for people heading to Dulles International Airport or job sites in Loudoun County. But he added, the area on both sides of the Potomac River has characteristics that residents and visitors alike enjoy.

Hoewing said the ferry was not only popular with commuters, but it provided a big draw to Poolesville and surrounding areas on the weekends and holidays.

“People come over to visit the C&O Canal, Sugarloaf Mountain” on the Montgomery County side, and head to Loudoun County for the breweries and wineries.

“It’s also culturally and historically important to our area,” Hoewing added.

The $3 million offer comes from $1.5 million approved by the Maryland General Assembly in the fiscal 2026 budget, and $1.5 million from a Montgomery County capital Improvement amendment.

There are some potential hiccups: Zoning regulations that had allowed for the ferry operations in the past have expired, and would likely have to be modified to accommodate operations moving forward. And in his letter to Devlin and Kuhn, Elrich admitted the county has no authority or jurisdiction to require an agreement between the two parties, just that he hoped a solution could be found.

Elrich concluded his letter by stating that the county’s Department of Transportation would be available to provide technical assistance on the plans until July 1, 2026, and that, “This will be Montgomery County’s last attempt at trying to resolve your disagreements and restart White’s Ferry.”

