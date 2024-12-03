Montgomery Co. considers cutting down time before stray pets are put up for adoption

As the animal shelter faces overcrowding, the Montgomery County Council is considering shortening the time before stray or lost pets can be put up for adoption.

Currently, when stray animals are held at shelters in Montgomery County, Maryland, owners have five days to pick up their pets before they’re designated as abandoned and can be adopted.

At Tuesday’s county council meeting, a bill was introduced that would cut the waiting period from five days to three days at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Council member Sidney Katz, one of the sponsors of Bill 27-24, said it’s intended “to reduce overcrowding at the animal shelter, reduce the time that an animal is held at the shelter, and accelerate the timeline for the adoption process.”

Katz said data indicated the length of stay in a shelter can have negative impacts on pets, including elevated anxiety and the increased risk of infectious diseases. That research came from a pro bono consultation with Maddie’s Million Pet Challenge, a partnership between Team Shelter USA, the University of Florida, the University of California at Davis and Open Door Veterinary Collective.

Katz said shelter data showed the overwhelming number of dogs and cats held there were recovered by their owners within a three-day window.

The legislation would also update how a pet owner would be notified that their animal is being held at the shelter. The information would have to be posted on the animal owner’s door, and on the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center website.

A public hearing on the bill has been scheduled for Jan. 21, 2025. A public safety committee work session will be scheduled at a later date.

