Teenagers invited to use their skills in Montgomery County’s Vision Zero effort

Duwan Morris speaking at May graduation the last VZ Youth Ambassador program.(Credit Montgomery County Traffic ) Duwan Morris speaking at May graduation the last VZ Youth Ambassador program.(Credit Montgomery County Traffic ) High school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, are being invited to get involved in shaping the way the county tackles traffic safety.

Applications are open for up to 35 students to apply to the Vision Zero Youth Ambassador program with the county’s Department of Transportation. The program involves instruction in traffic safety, roadway design and enforcement of laws related to traffic safety.

As part of the program, students will be asked to develop a group project related to traffic engineering or developing public education messages related to Vision Zero.

While learning more about Vision Zero — a campaign that has a goal to decrease road deaths to zero — students who complete the program will earn up to 35 Student Service Learning hours, or SSLs.

In the past, Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors have helped design and deliver public service messages and had a one-day “takeover” of the Department of Transportation’s social media accounts.

Applications close Monday, Dec. 2, and students who are accepted into the program will be notified by Dec. 18. In-person sessions, held at the Executive Office Building in Rockville, begin Jan. 11 and last through May.

