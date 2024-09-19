‘They’ve fielded nearly 3,000 texts’: Montgomery Co. executive says shortened suicide hotline makes help more accessible

Since the debut of a shorter, and more accessible, Suicide and Crisis Prevention hotline, a Montgomery County, Maryland, leader says the number of people reaching out to 988 for help has skyrocketed.

Since the debut of a shorter, and more accessible, Suicide and Crisis Prevention hotline, a Montgomery County, Maryland, leader says the number of people reaching out to 988 for help has skyrocketed.

The 988 number was introduced in 2022, replacing a much longer 10-digit phone number.

“Between the first year and the second year, there was a tenfold increase nationally in people reaching out,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said during a Wednesday briefing.

Elrich’s statements on the hotline’s widespread use comes during Suicide Prevention Month.

“Leaders tell us that over the last year, they’ve fielded nearly 3,000 texts from local phone numbers in Montgomery County and participated in more than 1,300 chats.”

“More people need to know that this free lifeline is available,” he added.

Ariel Gordon is the hotline director at EveryMind, the organization that partners with Montgomery County to provide the 988 service.

“The access via chat and text is increasingly important,” Gordon said.

She explained that the confidentiality provided by the text and chat formats are vital.

“About half of the folks seeking support are young people under 24,” said Gordon. “Some folks do reach out during their school day because they can do so discreetly via text.”

Gordon said not everyone who calls is in a crisis situation. Sometimes, they are simply having a bad day. Either way, Gordon stressed, “We do find that 98% of folks that we talk to are able to de-escalate over the course of our conversation.”

“We also have some folks that reach out regularly,” she added. “We know that when we’re able to support someone in the moment, when they first reach out, it doesn’t mean that they won’t need support again.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.