Maryland issues a new suicide prevention action plan for schools, families

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24 in Maryland. That's according to a new suicide prevention action plan produced through the state's Department of Health.

Scott Poland, the director of the Office of Suicide and Violence Prevention at Nova Southeastern University College of Psychology, talked to WTOP about the action plan he authored with his wife, Donna, who is a career educator.

The “Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in K-12 Schools” serves as a reference guide to school administrators and the community, and was developed in cooperation with the state health department’s Office of Suicide Prevention.

Poland said one thing that surprises people is that children as young as 8 years old may consider taking their own lives.

“I hear from school personnel all around the country (asking if they) have to take it seriously (if a fourth or fifth grader is talking about suicide). And the answer is absolutely yes,” Poland said.

Among the data points in the action plan is a survey of students in the “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey of 2021/2022.” According to that survey, 21% of high school students “seriously considered suicide” in the past year, and 27% of middle schoolers considered suicide at some point in their lives.

Poland said it’s important to talk about suicide with young people, and that the idea that talking about it might encourage a young person to consider suicide is a “myth.”

“When we actually bring it up, it gives someone a chance to unburden themselves, to realize that they’re not alone, that there are alternatives and that there is help available,” Poland said.

But he said young people are most susceptible to imitating suicidal behavior: “It is important that we not glorify the suicide victim.”

Instead, Poland said, the emphasis after a suicide should be on healing those affected and helping them find appropriate ways to deal with their emotions and mental health.

The plan released this week includes providing intervention action plans for a young person who may be considering suicide.

“Part of that, of course, is removing lethal means and developing a written safety plan with them,” he said.

Poland said that can include helping people understand “the importance of calling 988, doing things that can calm themselves down,” and reaching out to the nearest trusted adult.

People can reach the national resource for crisis response services and suicide prevention by dialing 988.

Poland said social media is “wreaking havoc” on children’s emotional well-being, often making them feel “not smart enough, not rich enough, not good enough.” Poland said he’s currently working with the state of South Dakota on developing tools to help “young people be a little more mindful and make better decisions about their screen time.”

Poland said parents can help — when it comes to the hours and hours that many people spend online — by modeling healthy amounts of screen time themselves. And he said adults need to think about how they introduce technology to their kids.

“We’re in too (much of) a hurry to give kids smartphones and 24-hour internet access,” Poland said.

“I really have to compliment Maryland,” Poland said, on coming up with the new plan.

Poland said Maryland does not have an especially high rate of suicide, but “I think we all recognize that losing one young person to suicide is one too many.”

