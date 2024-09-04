Maryland police arrest man charged with exposing himself on Sligo Creek Trail

Maryland-National Capital Park Police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself on the Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park.

Police announced Wednesday they had taken 24-year-old Jose Ivan Cordova-Blanco, of Hyattsville, into custody on indecent conduct charges for an incident on Aug. 17.

A similar incident occurred in Sligo Park on July 14 when a man exposed himself to female joggers, but police said they don’t know if it was the same suspect in that case and the investigation is ongoing.

“A whistle is a great thing to have on hand in any situation at all times. It’s small, it’s very lightweight. You can stick it in your pocket or you can safety pin it to your shorts or shirt, and it makes a very, very loud noise, which will attract attention and scare someone off,” Capt. Tracy Lieberman with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Montgomery County Division, told WTOP last month.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in this case to contact them at 301-929-2748 or by email.

