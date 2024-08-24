Police: Man has exposed himself to 6 women on Sligo Creek Trail since July 14

A man has been exposing himself to women along Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park since July, Maryland-National Capital Park Police reported Friday.

The women told police that while they were jogging on the trail, a man either exposed himself or was actively masturbating in public. The women were able to scare off the man and run away.

“They yelled at the person and they ran off scared,” said Capt. Tracy Lieberman, Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division

The first incident happened on Sunday, July 14, between 6-9 p.m., and the last was on Saturday, Aug. 17, between the hours of 8-10 a.m. and 6-9 p.m., on Sligo Creek Trail between Carroll and Garland avenues in Takoma Park.

During the first incident on July 14, three female joggers reported that the suspect came up to them while touching himself. They described him as a young Hispanic male wearing a T-shirt, black and red basketball shorts and a blue Disney “Lilo and Stitch” bucket hat. That was the last time the suspect wore the hat during an incident.

The suspect is believed to be between approximately 17-30 years old, and between 5-foot 10-inches and 6-feet-tall.

When asked if the police believe that the same person exposed themselves to the six women, Lieberman said, “We don’t know if it is or isn’t.”

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police have increased patrols in the area and have advice for people, especially women, that visit the Sligo Creek Trail.

“In the park, my recommendation is always have a charged cellphone on you (to call 911,)” said Lieberman. “Make sure people know where you are, especially women, jog with a friend or with a group if possible.”

Lieberman also wanted women to know the item all joggers should have with them at all times: “A whistle is a great thing to have on hand in any situation at all times. It’s small, it’s very lightweight. You can stick it in your pocket or you can safety pin it to your shorts or shirt, and it makes a very very loud noise which will attract attention and scare someone off.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information in this case to contact them at 301-929-2748 or by email.

