‘It’s a very, very bad situation’: Dozens of immigrant families face eviction from White Oak apartment complex

Dozens of immigrant families who have been resettled in Montgomery County, Maryland, face eviction and may soon be homeless, according to advocates that are working to stop that from happening.

The families are from several nations including Syria, Ethiopia, Central and South America, but most are from Afghanistan. Resettlement organizations paid their rent for six months, but the money has run out.

“They came here between February and March,” said Ilhan Cagri, with the local advocacy group Muslim Voices Coalition. “Relief agencies brought them here and took care of them for a few months.”

According to Cagri, about 80 families are currently at risk of being evicted, including 23 that are at “immediate risk,” meaning they have already received eviction notices.

Now, the families don’t know what to do.

“These people do not have jobs,” Cagri said. “They have started finding jobs, but they’re minimum wage, and it doesn’t add up.”

Rent in the apartment complex where the families live, the “Enclave Silver Spring” in the White Oak area of Montgomery County, is around $2,000 or $3,000 per month.

Cagri said her group is working with the county and state government, along with resettlement organizations that helped relocate the families. Those organizations include the International Rescue Committee, Ethiopian Community Development Council and Global Refuge, which was formerly known as the “Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.”

“Everybody kind of dropped the ball,” said Cagri. She argued that the families should have been given assistance for two years, rather than just six months, so they could have enough time to learn English, get jobs and find their footing in the surrounding community.

In a statement to WTOP, Montgomery County Council member Kristin Mink said she’s reached out to state and federal partners for help, and is “working all hands on deck to prevent these evictions and strengthen our employment pipeline.”

“Keeping people housed as they get on their feet is the right thing to do both morally and fiscally,” Mink added.

“Everybody knew this was coming, and we’re all getting together to try to find a solution to prevent the evictions,” Cagri said. “We’re looking for private donations and help from the community.”

Many of the families have young children.

“It’s a very, very bad situation,” Cagri added.

WTOP has reached out to the complex for comment but did not receive a response.

