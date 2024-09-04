Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 40-year sentence for Montgomery…

40-year sentence for Montgomery Co. man who murdered wife, turned himself in with baby in tow

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 4, 2024, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man who murdered his wife last year then walked into a police station holding her baby and turned himself in has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Dennis Hinnant Jr., 30, of Silver Spring, was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the killing of Taresha Pendarvis, 28.

The 40-year sentence handed down by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge John Maloney on Tuesday is the maximum penalty in Maryland for second-degree murder.

Hinnant walked into the Rockville City police station on the afternoon of Feb. 1, 2023, holding Pendarvis’ baby and said he wanted to turn himself in connection with a homicide in Silver Spring, according to charging documents in the case.

When police went to Pendarvis’ apartment on Lanier Drive in Silver Spring, they found her dead in the bathtub, according to police. She had been stabbed multiple times and strangled with a belt.

Hinnant told police he and his wife were arguing about their marriage and a potential divorce when the argument “boiled over.”

Pendarvis’ baby was not harmed.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up