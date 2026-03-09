Adventist HealthCare closing its Germantown Emergency Center

Adventist's Germantown Emergency Center, which opened in 2006, is one of seven freestanding emergency rooms in Maryland. Those standalone facilities provide the same level of care as a hospital emergency room.

Adventist HealthCare is shutting down its Germantown Emergency Center on July 1, the medical group announced Monday.

Adventist said it has given employees the option to stay in its network by working at the Rockville medical center or another location.

The Germantown Emergency Center, which opened in 2006, is one of seven freestanding emergency rooms in Maryland. Those standalone facilities provide the same level of care as a hospital emergency room.

Volume at the center has been declining for more than a decade, dropping by a third overall since peaking at 36,000 visits, according to Adventist. Most of the cases it’s been seeing lately could also be treated at a primary or urgent care, rather than a full-service ER.

In the 20 years since the center’s opening, several urgent cares and a hospital have sprung up nearby.

The Germantown center’s closing coincides with the opening of Adventist’s new building at its Shady Grove Medical Center, which will be anchored by a state-of-the-art ER, the medical group said. That building will open in June.

“Germantown Emergency Center’s 20 years of exceptional care will leave a lasting legacy,” Dan Cochran, president of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, said in a news release. “We are grateful to have led the way in bringing life-saving care to Germantown residents, launching the abundance of health services that serve this wonderful community today.”

