Montgomery Co. doctor who sexually assaulted patients will spend decades in prison

A Silver Spring, Maryland, physician who raped two of his patients during routine medical exams will spend decades in prison after he was sentenced Wednesday.

Ishtiaq Malik, 60, of Lanham, has now been sentenced to 24 years in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender when he gets out.

He was arrested in February of 2023 at his business, Advanced Walk-In Urgent Care, on Lockwood Drive, after he groped and sexually assaulted two patients during visits.

He was convicted in January after entering an Alford plea, acknowledging prosecutor evidence to prove his guilt.

Since his arrest, eight additional victims have come forward.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy wrote in a statement: “The judge issued a sentence above the Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines which is entirely appropriate in this case. Ishtiaq Malik took advantage of his position as a medical professional and violated these women who trusted him with their care.”

