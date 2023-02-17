Live Radio
Montgomery Co. doctor faces rape, sexual assault charges

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

February 17, 2023, 10:14 AM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, doctor was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, 58, was taken into custody outside Advanced Walk-in Urgent, at 10800 Lockwood Drive, where he works.

The charges come after two female victims reported that they were groped, inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Malik during routine examinations there on separate occasions, according to police.

He’s being held on second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offenses at the Montgomery County jail until a bond hearing is held.

Police detectives with the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division said they believe that there are additional victims who have not contacted them and are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a victim do so at 240-773-5400.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

