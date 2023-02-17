Montgomery Co. doctor faces rape, sexual assault charges

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik faces charges of rape and sexual assault after he was arrested outside his medical practice in Silver Spring, Maryland.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, doctor was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik, 58, was taken into custody outside Advanced Walk-in Urgent, at 10800 Lockwood Drive, where he works.

The charges come after two female victims reported that they were groped, inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Malik during routine examinations there on separate occasions, according to police.

He’s being held on second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offenses at the Montgomery County jail until a bond hearing is held.

Police detectives with the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division said they believe that there are additional victims who have not contacted them and are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a victim do so at 240-773-5400.