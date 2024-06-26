Montgomery Co. officer who lost both legs plans return to police department and football field

The Montgomery County police sergeant who was struck by a reckless driver in October 2023, leading to the amputation of both his legs, is eying a return to police work in the next couple months.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Montgomery Co. officer who lost both legs hopes to make a difference in the department

The Montgomery County police sergeant who was struck by a reckless driver last year, leading to the amputation of both his legs, is eying a return to the police force in the next couple months.

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2023, Patrick Kepp was trying to stop 19-year-old Raphael Mayorga, of Frederick, Maryland, who was suspected of driving drunk and trying to “provoke” officers into a chase on Interstate 270. Kepp was deploying “stop sticks” to deflate the teen’s tires when police say Mayorga intentionally struck him.

Now, eight months and 10 surgeries later, Kepp, 37, is nearly ready to rejoin the force, and make college football history as well.

On top of his job at the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), Kepp works as a line judge in Division 1 college football. He’s on track to return for his first game in the fall for either the Coastal Athletic Association, Ivy League or Patriot League Conference, and would become the first official with prosthetic legs to officiate a Division 1 game.

Kepp credits the personnel at Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center and rehab staff at Walter Reed Naval Medical in Bethesda with saving his life, and giving him the chance to work again — something he’s been striving for since the October crash.

“Just after the incident, I would sit with Pat in the hospital and all he spoke about was getting back to work and how he was making it back to the football field,” said Lt. Brendon Johnston with MCPD, who also officiates college football.

Kepp left Shock Trauma in December for a long-term rehab program at Walter Reed. There, Kepp’s weekday routine includes weight and motion therapy, along with various swimming exercises.

“I’m involved with a special group of people who’ve experienced similar injuries and we feed off of each other during our rehab sessions,” Kepp told WTOP.

At the end of the day, he returns back to his Walter Reed on-base residence, where he’ll cook and do additional private workouts. On the weekends, Kepp spends his time at his Frederick County home and visits with his parents while closely following the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.

While some may not clearly remember the moments directly following a traumatic injury, Kepp said he can still recall being taken out of his vehicle surrounded by a pool of blood. He thought to himself that he’s never flown in a medevac helicopter.

Many didn’t think Kepp would survive.

“I knew things were bad when I was flying to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, but I just kept focusing on the fact I was still alive,” he said.

However, dealing with the reality of losing both legs will be a lifelong battle.

“Losing one leg is bad enough, but losing both legs has been a very difficult things to grasp,” he said.

While he doesn’t say he has three jobs, he started to play a role off the field and outside his typical duties as a police officer — inspiring others.

“I’ve met with potential police recruits and people interested in law enforcement. But most off all, it’s great to talk with people who are sometimes down in life and I’m able to bring a positive outlook for them and help them turn things around, like I’m trying to do with myself.”

Kepp’s return to MCPD will be one of the most anticipated dates on his calendar, along with taking a step on the field for his first officiating assignment of the upcoming college football season.

However, Kepp said, “like my law enforcement job, I work at a pretty high level in Division 1 football and I’m not going to go out there if I’m not ready.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.