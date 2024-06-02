Live Radio
2 dead after fiery 3-car crash on I-270 in Montgomery County; main lanes closed

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

June 21, 2024, 6:53 AM

Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday morning. All main lanes on northbound Interstate 270 are closed as police investigate the collision.

The crash took place by Exit 6A, near Falls Road and Route 28, according to a post on X from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer shortly before 5 a.m.

One car was on fire when first responders arrived, Piringer said. One occupant was able to escape the vehicle and was taken to the hospital as firefighters extinguished the fire. Two others remained trapped inside and died at the scene.

One other person involved in the crash was evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Piringer said another vehicle appeared to be abandoned after the crash.

All main lanes on northbound I-270 are closed between Falls Road and Route 28.

“Go ahead and get in the local lanes,” said WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler.

A map of the approximate area where the crash happened is below.

