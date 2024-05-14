Montgomery Co. cheer team for athletes with disabilities expanding its ranks

These Montgomery County cheerleading athletes don't stop, and after a strong showing at a significant competition, they are looking for new members of all ages and abilities.

For 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the competition mat, the cheers, chants and stunts from the Cheer Extreme DMV’s Supernovas squad don’t stop.

“It’s such an adrenaline rush,” said Sarah Septoff, one of the team’s coaches. “When the lights hit, it just reels you in.”

The athletes practice nonstop, modifying routines to nail each feat.

Each athlete on the Montgomery County-based squad has a disability.

“You work so hard for each skill and once you get it, the feeling of putting it on the competition mat with hundreds of people watching you is so surreal,” said Steph Malfatti, a team member and one of the coaches. “It’s just the most gratifying feeling.”

Malfatti, 27, was born with Charge syndrome, a rare condition that affects many of her major organs. She is also blind.

She’s cheered for years, even competing in college. She said a major draw of the sport is developing lifelong friendships.

“You’re not by yourself,” she told WTOP. “You’re with a team. … It’s just amazing to be a part of that [supportive environment].”

The coed team is competitive and travels to about five contests each year. Members practice once a week.

As in any sport, injuries can happen. The team adjusts routines and adds strength training to avoid bruises and bumps, and to increase athleticism.

“It’s about working on the fundamentals,” Malfatti said. “Not only that, we focus a lot on getting stronger. Strength conditioning and confidence are really important for everyone.”

After a strong showing at the NCA All-Star National Championship earlier this year in Dallas, the Supernovas say it’s time to expand the team.

Cheer Extreme DMV, which founded the group, is hosting tryouts on Saturday at its Gaithersburg location.

Athletes of all ages, with physical, developmental or intellectual disabilities are welcome to participate, Malfatti said.

“We’re hoping we’ll have a level one and a level two team next year,” she said. “Cheer Abilities has become a worldwide thing. It’s for anybody who’s thinking about it.”

