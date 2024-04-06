Inside or outside: School approach to viewing Monday’s eclipse varies in Montgomery Co.

Some schools in Maryland's Montgomery County are providing "after-school viewing" for the solar eclipse on Monday, but at least one school is keeping students indoors "out of an abundance of caution."

WTOP contacted Montgomery County Public Schools’ Director of Communications Chris Cram, who explained in an email, “Schools across the district are observing the eclipse in various ways, and how they do so is at the discretion of school leadership.”

This week, the school system posted information on how to view the eclipse safely, with links to NASA’s guidance on safe viewing included.

At Takoma Park Elementary, which has 579 students ranging from pre-K through second grade, the principal posted a message outlining the plans for the afternoon.

The message in the newsletter stated, “Out of an abundance of caution, students at TPES will not be permitted to view the eclipse.” Instead, the principal wrote, “All classroom blinds facing the playground and/or bus loop will be closed to protect the vision of our students.”

Asked about her decision to keep students inside during the partial eclipse, Takoma Park Elementary School Principal Zadia Gadsden wrote to WTOP:

“TPES is a primary school with approximately 620 students ages 3-8. Our priority is ensuring students’ safety. We serve a young demographic that may not understand the impact of removing or having ill-fitting protective eye wear and the permanent damage to the eye that viewing the eclipse unprotected can cause. We have encouraged our staff to teach about solar eclipses and view videos of the event to ensure student safety. We welcome our parents to sign their children out of school and enjoy the experience with their children if they so desire.”

“Safety first.”

Other elementary schools are taking a different approach.

At North Chevy Chase Elementary School, where there are 234 students in grades 3-5, all students will be able to gather outside with teachers to view the eclipse.

In an email to WTOP, the principal Matthew Johnson, wrote: “We have proper eye protection and have allowed parents to opt out,” although he said as of Friday morning, no parent had opted to do so.

Montgomery County Public Schools Communications Director Chris Cram said other elementary schools, like Rolling Terrace, are doing something similar, with “after-school viewing” for those who are interested.

