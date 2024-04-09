Classic cars and ice cream: Montgomery Co. business brings community together

At The Family Room in Laytonsville, Maryland, it's all about making customers feel relaxed and at home, according to the owners.

Kim Glab (left) runs The Family Room in Laytonsville, Maryland, with her daughter, Corinne Sawyer. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room The Family Room hosts a pop-up market once a month from May through November, featuring dozens of Maryland businesses selling everything from candles to jewelry to local food. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room Through ice cream, coffee and even classic cars, The Family Room aims to bring its local community together. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room The Family Room aims to bring the community together through ice cream, coffee and even classic cars. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room The Family Room aims to bring the community together through ice cream, coffee and even classic cars. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room Through ice cream, coffee and even classic cars, The Family Room aims to bring its local community together. (Courtesy The Family Room) Courtesy The Family Room ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

“All the best things in life” is how the owners of The Family Room in Laytonsville, Maryland, describe what you’ll find when shopping in their store.

The small Montgomery County business features coffee and ice cream, though customers will also find dozens of Maryland-made gifts and other products on the shelves.

“We work with Maryland makers, and we offer a place for people to come and shop local,” said owner Kim Glab. “People really love to support local businesses right now, and coming here knowing that it’s going back into the local economy makes us a little bit more unique.”

Glab runs the business with her daughter, Corinne Sawyer, who said their ice creams are probably their biggest hit.

“We have a flavor of the month that rotates every month,” Sawyer said. “We also have a seasonal drink menu that we do.”

Glab called it a “dream come true” to operate as a mother-daughter duo.

“It’s not without its challenges because we’re both very opinionated, but we have a lot of fun together,” Glab said.

Sawyer agreed, saying she does “not take for granted the fact that we get to spend every day working together.”

The Family Room is something of a community gathering place, hosting numerous events during the summer, including the weekly “cars and cones,” during which customers eat ice cream and check out classic cars.

“Every Friday night, we have classic cars in the parking lot,” Sawyer said of the event. “We have a huge crowd of families and classic car owners that come and hang out.”

The business hosts a pop-up market once a month from May through November, featuring dozens of Maryland businesses selling everything from candles to jewelry to local food.

It’s all about making customers feel relaxed and at home, according to the owners.

“We want people to walk into The Family Room and be able to take the burdens of life and put them down and feel just a little bit happier,” Sawyer said.

