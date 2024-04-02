Body camera footage shows officers take down rabid coyote that attacked 2 in Montgomery Co.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police have released body camera footage from officers killing a rabid coyote that they said attacked people who were out walking last Thursday.

The video shows several officers with handguns and rifles drawn looking for the animal on a trail near Dustin Road in Burtonsville, Maryland.

As officers are looking over the Patuxent River, they heard the screeching of the coyote.

“Is that it?” one officer was heard saying.

Another said, “It’s right there.”

The officers scrambled to get a clear shot of the animal and then one shot can be heard ringing out.

The officers ended up firing two shots to kill the coyote. The coyote’s body was taken in for testing and it was found that it had been infected with rabies, which makes the animals much more aggressive.

Authorities said they were searching for the coyote following two separate attacks, which took place hours apart near the Patuxent River.

The first attack happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday, while a woman was walking her dog on Patuxent Drive.

Later that day at 4:45 p.m., a woman fought off the coyote and stabbed it with a knife on Bell Road in Burtonsville.

They found and killed the animal just over 3 hours later.

Police are reminding residents to stay away from any coyotes they might spot and to instead call 911 or animal services at 240-773-5925.

