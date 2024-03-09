Parents invited to weigh in on Montgomery County’s next school superintendent

Next month, there will be a series of three forums where Montgomery County, Maryland, parents and residents can discuss what they want to see from the next school superintendent.

On Friday, the county’s Board of Education announced that it is beginning the formal “nationwide search” for a successor to former Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who stepped down in February with two years remaining on her contract.

According to a news release from the BOE, surveys will go out to staff and families on Wednesday, March 13, and a search firm is being hired to “recruit and vet the candidates.”

Once candidates are identified, interviews with the BOE and “a representative community panel” will be held before the final selection is made.

The BOE plans on having the new superintendent in place by July.

McKnight announced she’d reached a “mutually agreed upon separation” with the school board, weeks after she went public with a statement saying that school board officers made clear their “desire for me to step away” from her job.

The school system currently has interim superintendent Monique Felder, who was appointed Feb. 6, at the helm.

Felder previously worked in Montgomery County schools as a teacher and director of Accelerated and Enriched Instruction and director of the Interventions Network for MCPS.

The forums will be held April 2-4 at 6 p.m. across MCPS schools.

