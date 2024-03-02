Former Montgomery Co. elementary school teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of students after being granted new trial

A former Montgomery County, Maryland, public school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to multiple sex crimes against children after his 2017 conviction was vacated.

A former Montgomery County, Maryland, public school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to multiple counts of sexual abuse against children after his 2017 conviction was vacated.

In a news release, prosecutors said 57-year-old John Vigna pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor against a number of students at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring.

The abuse took place from 2001 to 2016, according to prosecutors.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said that Vigna’s admission of guilt was important to the students in this case, adding that it “prevents further trauma” to them.

“This is an appropriate resolution given all of the challenges that would arise should the case go to trial,” McCarthy said in the news release. “The defendant’s admission of guilt following nearly a decade of denial is vindication for the victims and the community.”

Vigna was granted a new trial after his 2017 conviction was vacated in July 2023, due to what his lawyers called “ineffective assistance of counsel” during his first trial.

He had been serving a 48-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing the students he taught.

Vigna is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7 and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office will ask for a 30-year suspended prison sentence with probation.

The state’s attorney’s office said that he will have be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.