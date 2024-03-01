$1.3 million goes to Monifa McKnight in split with Montgomery Co. schools

The former superintendent of public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, is receiving $1.3 million as part of her separation agreement with the school board.

The former superintendent of public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, is receiving $1.3 million as part of her separation agreement with the school board.

Monifa McKnight also agreed not to sue the school board over anything that occurred before she signed the deal.

Last month, McKnight said she was stepping down from her post after she “mutually agreed to separate” with the school board.

She had been facing calls to resign amid questions over how the district handled sexual harassment and bullying allegations against a former principal who had recently been promoted.

McKnight was about two years into a four-year contract when she stepped down.

Next month, there will be a series of three forums where Montgomery County, Maryland, parents and residents can discuss what they want to see from the next school superintendent.

