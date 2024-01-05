Montgomery Co. officially joins in on ‘Dry January’ trend

"Dry January" has gained popularity as an annual tradition where people voluntarily abstain from consuming alcohol for the entire first month of the year, and now Montgomery County, Maryland, is officially joining the trend.

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) is promoting the trend, offering discount prices on nonalcoholic beverages in its retail stores.

“We’re also offering tastings in our stores throughout the county,” said Jocelyn Rawat, a spokeswoman for ABS.

ABS is the alcohol wholesaler of beer, wine and spirits for Montgomery County and operates 27 retail stores across the county.

“I think that most people are familiar with alcohol-free beer and wine because those products have been around for a long time,” Rawat said. “There are also a number of alcohol-free spirits, and we’re featuring quite a few of those.”

Throughout January, ABS stores are offering deals on nonalcoholic beer and wine as well as spirits including whiskey, tequila, vodka, gin and rum alternatives.

ABS will post mocktail, or zero-proof, recipes on its Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

The motivations behind participating in Dry January are diverse, reflecting a combination of health, personal growth and social reasons. One of the main reasons is the pursuit of improved physical and mental well-being.

Alcohol consumption, even in moderate amounts, can have detrimental effects on health, including liver damage, disrupted sleep patterns and increased risk of mental health issues.

By abstaining from alcohol, people aim to give their bodies a chance to detoxify, experience better sleep and enhance their overall physical health.

Another significant factor motivating people to partake in Dry January is the desire for personal growth and self-discipline. The challenge provides an opportunity for people to reassess their relationship with alcohol and develop healthier lifestyle habits.

“The whole purpose is this campaign is to promote responsibility and moderation,” Rawat said. “This is a way for us to be supportive and to offer some alternatives for folks who are rethinking their relationship with alcohol.”

