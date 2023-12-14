Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police arrest driver involved…

Police arrest driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of tree-trimmer on the Capital Beltway

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 14, 2023, 9:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have arrested the driver of a car that struck a contractor trimming trees in a work zone during a hit-and-run Wednesday on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Silver Spring, Maryland.

On Thursday, Maryland State Police identified Jadien Ranard Jones, of Virginia, as the operator of a white 2021 Freightliner straight truck involved in the crash. Officials located the truck and the 39-year-old driver at The Home Depot Distribution Center in Sparrows Point, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the truck was driving eastbound just before 10:15 a.m. when it drove through a work zone in the area of Interstate 495 and Georgia Avenue. The truck then veered into the right shoulder, striking multiple traffic cones and the tree-trimmer before leaving the scene.

Eric Lewis, 57, of D.C. was identified as the struck foreman, and he died at the scene of the crash.

Lewis was a crew member of a mobile tree trimming operation contracted through the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

As of Thursday, Jones has not been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Some lanes of traffic nearby the crash were initially blocked for the investigation. All lanes reopened at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis’ death comes as Maryland has been working to improve safety in work zones after a crash on Interstate 695 near Baltimore last March. Six highway workers were killed in that collision and the State Highway Administration was cited for a “serious violation” in October.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up