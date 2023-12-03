Live Radio
3 hospitalized after crash on Maryland Route 200 in Montgomery Co.

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

December 27, 2023, 1:10 PM

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a single-car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Three people were hospitalized on Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Maryland Route 200 — also known as the Intercounty Connector — between Exit 8 and Exit 3, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said in a social media post shortly before 9:30 a.m. That area is located near Shady Grove Road.


One person was trapped inside of a vehicle. A total of three patients — all adults — were taken to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer told WTOP.

All of Maryland Route 200’s westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour after the crash. They reopened around 10:30 a.m., Piringer told WTOP.

Below is a map showing the approximate area where the crash took place.

