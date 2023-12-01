1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Montgomery Co. crash

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after a three-car crash that happened Sunday in Olney, Maryland.

The crash took place on the eastbound lane of the Intercounty Connector (Route 200), around Exit 8. Maryland Transportation Authority police were called to the scene around 4 a.m., according to a news release from the department.

Police located a silver Toyota Corolla, a purple Honda Odyssey and a black Nissan Rogue, all of which had been involved in the crash.

A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They have not yet been publicly identified.

The driver of the Toyota, the driver of the Nissan and another passenger in the Nissan were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the crash investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 443-324-8898.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the crash happened.