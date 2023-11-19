Live Radio
McMiracle? McDonald’s in Potomac to remain open

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 19, 2023, 5:25 AM

The McDonald's in Cabin John Village on Nov. 10, 2023. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
The McDonald’s restaurant in Potomac, Maryland, which was due to close by the end of year, will be staying open after a petition gathered enough signatures.

“I honestly cannot believe I am saying this, but I think the community pressure and the petition WORKED!!!! The landlord called and was eager to sign with us. We are staying open,” said Kari Swenson, owner of the McDonald’s in Cabin John Village, in a statement on Facebook.

The fast-food restaurant, which was described by a number of customers as a cornerstone of the community, was scheduled to close its doors in December after talks fell apart with Edens, the owner of the shopping center.

The petition was taped to the walls next to the McDonald’s entrance, which garnered over 2,600 signatures since Thursday.

“We did it!!!!! McDonald’s will be staying thanks to all of you!!! Big huge thank you to each and every one of you for signing, spreading the word, and making it happen,” Wendy Fink wrote in an update.

