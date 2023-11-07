Former Montgomery Co. teacher charged with sexually abusing a student

A former middle school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been charged with sexually abusing a student.

Police said they conducted an investigation last month into allegations of sexual abuse made by a former student at Montgomery Village Middle School against 31-year-old Melissa Curtis, who taught at the school. He said that the alleged abuse started in 2015, when he was a minor.

Police said these incidents continued for several months until the end of April 2015 at several locations including the same school and her vehicle. Court documents say Curtis was 22 years old and the victim was 14 years old at the time. Police believe there could be more victims.

Curtis was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said Curtis was a teacher in Montgomery County for around two years and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School.

Potential victims are encouraged to call police at 240-773-5400.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County Public Schools for comment.