‘A wonderful part of the community’: Fire that tore through Chevy Chase church caused estimated $11.5M in damages

The fire that burned through a church in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Monday is estimated to have caused $11.5 million in damages.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that damage to the structure was estimated to be $10 million. And there was $1.5 million worth inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to a partial building collapse, “fire investigators not able to safely enter” without “further heavy equipment,” Piringer said.

Allyson Chard, director of public affairs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the northern area of D.C., told WTOP’s Mike Murillo that the fire was “devastating.”

“But I think one thing that comes is the good from all of the people around us,” she said. “And we have had neighbors, and we’ve had neighboring interfaith churches that we work with, that have reached out just to offer their sympathy and support and well wishes. So that part has been very heartening to just see friends come forward to offer support.”

She said the church is special to the area. It was built in 1949 and, as such, “had a lot of historical charm, and has been a big part of people’s worship in that area for many years.”

The fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Some firefighters were briefly trapped.

Chard said the efforts of first responders are greatly appreciated.

“We are very appreciative for their sacrifice and for what they did to try to save the building as much as they could,” she said.

