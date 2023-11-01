Police ID deceased victim in Gaithersburg double shooting

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have identified the deceased victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in Gaithersburg that also left another man in critical condition.

In a news release, police said that, around 12:26 p.m. they responded to the18300 block of Lost Knife Circle near Lost Knife Road on reports of shots fired.

On the scene, officers responded to a second call for a shooting in the next block. On arrival, they located an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Moments later, around 12:49 p.m., officers received a call for a victim found unconscious at their original location. There they found 22-year-old Alan Garnica of Gaithersbug suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said, despite lifesaving efforts, Garnica was declared dead at the scene.

MCPD said, so far, they do not have a suspect in custody and the shooting is still under investigation. Detectives ask anyone in the area of the shooting who may have information, or home security footage of the incident, to contact them at (240) 773-5070.

