Woman killed in Montgomery Co. crash that closed Columbia Pike for hours

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say one of the three people involved in a car crash Monday afternoon on the Columbia Pike has died.

Bridget Corcoran-Martin, 70, of New York, was a passenger in one of the vehicles in a crash that happened at the intersection of southbound Columbia Pike and Blackburn Road in Burtonsville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel, responded to the scene shortly after noon for the report of a two-car crash.

A white Ford Escape and a black Toyota Corolla collided in the intersection, according to a police news release.

Corcoran-Martin was a passenger in the Toyota. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

An approximately 2-mile stretch of southbound Columbia Pike was shut down for several hours so detectives could reconstruct the crash, but reopened shortly after 5:20 p.m., according to WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

The northbound lanes of Columbia Pike remained open during the investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred: