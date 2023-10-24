VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman killed in Montgomery…

Woman killed in Montgomery Co. crash that closed Columbia Pike for hours

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

October 24, 2023, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say one of the three people involved in a car crash Monday afternoon on the Columbia Pike has died.

Bridget Corcoran-Martin, 70, of New York, was a passenger in one of the vehicles in a crash that happened at the intersection of southbound Columbia Pike and Blackburn Road in Burtonsville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel, responded to the scene shortly after noon for the report of a two-car crash.

A white Ford Escape and a black Toyota Corolla collided in the intersection, according to a police news release.

Corcoran-Martin was a passenger in the Toyota. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

An approximately 2-mile stretch of southbound Columbia Pike was shut down for several hours so detectives could reconstruct the crash, but reopened shortly after 5:20 p.m., according to WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

The northbound lanes of Columbia Pike remained open during the investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred:

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up