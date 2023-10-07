Montgomery Co. man convicted of manslaughter, DUI in 2022 crash after ‘bottomless mimosas’

A Maryland man who drank almost a dozen mimosas at a brunch was convicted of manslaughter and driving under the influence in a 2022 crash that killed a man.

Surveillance video shows Kevin Orihuela at a "bottomless mimosa" brunch in Rockville before a deadly crash that killed a man, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office. (Courtesy Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office) Surveillance video shows Kevin Orihuela at a "bottomless mimosa" brunch in Rockville before a deadly crash that killed a man, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office. (Courtesy Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office) A Maryland man who drank almost a dozen mimosas at a brunch has been convicted of manslaughter and driving under the influence in a 2022 crash that killed a man in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A jury reached a verdict in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on Thursday, convicting 22-year-old Kevin Orihuela in the crash that killed 62-year-old Noel Powell, of Germantown, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Orihuela faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced at a hearing on Dec. 15.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of Noel Powell. This is a tragic reminder that if you engage in activities where alcohol is served, you need to have a plan,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. “You should use public transportation, ride sharing, or another method to ensure you have a sober driver and do not pose a risk to the community. This loss of life was completely avoidable.”

Police said the crash happened at Josiah Henson Parkway and Randolph Road, at the intersection of Josiah Henson with the exit ramp from Route 355. It was around 4:15 p.m. when Orihuela left a restaurant in the Pike & Rose area of Rockville with a group of friends after consuming drinks during a “bottomless mimosas” brunch for a 21st birthday party, according to a Montgomery County State’s Attorney news release.

Orihuela drank 11 mimosas in just under two hours at the brunch, with video showing him “consistently sitting with his head on the table and head in his hands in the minutes before he leaves,” the release said.

It was then that he got into his Audi A4, left Pike & Rose using the Towne Road exit, and accelerated his Audi, reaching a speed of 70 miles per hour toward the intersection with the ramp from Route 355, according to the news release.

Orihuela then “T-boned” Powell’s Ford Fusion. Powell was heading out after finishing a shift as a security supervisor for a company that provides security to local federal buildings, the release said.

Powell was transported to Suburban Hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward. Orihuela was transported to the hospital where he said he didn’t drink any alcohol and was not speeding. Medical records showed, however, that he had a blood alcohol level of .14 more than an hour after the crash, according to the news release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.